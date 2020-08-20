KPITB announces relief for BPO industry amid pandemic

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: To promote and support Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Thursday announced an attractive package for both local and international companies.

According to the officials of KPITB, the current pandemic has significantly impacted businesses and has made it difficult for businesses to sustain. The KPITB realizing the difficulties faced by the BPO sector has decided to extend its support to BPO service providers through a special incentive package for the workaround facility in Peshawar.

The KPITB with the financial and technical support of World Bank and the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) has launched the first-ever government-owned Business Process Outsourcing ready facility under the umbrella of project Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in order to attract existing and prospective BPO service providers to expand their business activities without investing capital in infrastructure and allied amenities. The facility is known as ‘Workaround’ which is fully operational in Peshawar with a capacity to accommodate 350 workers simultaneously.

The Communication Manager, Digital Jobs in KP revealed that the KP government has waived off the monthly occupancy charges of 55 USD per seat per month for the existing companies for a period of three months. He further added that to attract new companies the government has also decided to waive off the upfront charges for occupancy.

The BPO companies will only pay the electricity and operational charges as per actual. Workaround will provide 24/7 management support to the companies. The Workaround is a well-furnished state-of-the-art (international standard) facility equipped with all necessary equipment and allied amenities. The facility is also furnished with conference rooms, training halls, a female common room, access for the disabled, and a cafeteria.

Workaround has become the center of attraction for leading national and International BPO service providers and some of the renowned BPO operators have now occupied spaces and operationalized their businesses in this facility. Centered in the heart of Peshawar, the facility is home to leading BPO companies that are providing employment opportunities to hundreds of local graduates.

The provincial government is determined to establish more BPO ready facilities in the province to provide maximum support to the IT business and create employment opportunities for the youth of the country, said the statement.