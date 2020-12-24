KPITB, PITB & Partner Universities from KP signed MoU to establish National Freelancing Training Program Centers & Expand National Incubation Centers in KP Handout

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and five universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed multiple agreements for establishment of National Freelance Training Program Centers and expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The NFTP centers will be established in University of Malakand, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar & Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, last day. Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest of the ceremony. Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and PRs and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Fasial Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Director KPITB Asim Jamsheed, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor & Vice Chancellors from the aforementioned universities also attended the ceremony. KPITB, PITB and the partner universities singed the MoUs.

While addressing the event Ziaullah Bangash expressed that youth are the agents of change and transformation of any nation. He added that investing in the nation’s youth will open new avenues of economic stability through digital transformation. He furthered that this partnership will prove to be a stepping stone towards the vision of Prime Minter of Pakistan Imran Khan – a digitally resilient Pakistan.

Expansion of National Incubation Centers will promote capacity building of universities involved and will provide sustainable income opportunities and play a pivotal role in creating new jobs in KP, he added.

The National Freelance Training Program & National Incubation Centers are sponsored by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) with a vision to provides skills required for Freelancing Training to empower youth & to promote technology and entrepreneurship across the country.

During the welcome note, MD KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud stated that collaboration between IT Boards is vital for mutual growth and opportunities like these encourage equal opportunities for all.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that National Freelance Training Program aims to reduce unemployment by providing hands on freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan. Out of these, three (03) centers in KP will train 1,350 individuals annually to monetize their skills through internet-based freelancing. He stated that National Expansion of NICs will strive towards establishing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

While talking to media, officials briefed that National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) is offering training to candidates aged between 18-40 in three Domains Mainly Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising and Creative Design; whereas Freelance Training is a compulsion in each of domains. This ambitious program seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth through women empowerment, reduced inequality, gender balance and leading-edge training.

MOIT&T appreciated the efforts of KPITB and PITB in bringing cutting edge trainings across Pakistan and acting as a corner stone of digital revolution. At the end of ceremony chief guest Ziaullah Bangash presented shields to dignitaries.