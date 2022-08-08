KPL set to begin on August 13

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The beautiful cricket ground of Muzaffarabad is ready to host the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) that will start on August 13, on Sunday.

The KPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league played in cities across Azad Kashmir to bring attention to the region, as well as for an international audience.

Pitches have been prepared for the matches of the second season of the league while the decoration of the cricket stadium continues. The ground staff is working very hard to prepare the green field while fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the KPL. 7 teams will participate in this year’s event including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions, Baagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, and Jammu Janbaz.

Internationally renowned players will be seen playing in different teams during the event.