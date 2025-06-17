KP’s revenue currently stands at Rs125b: CM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has said that the province’s own revenue currently stands at Rs 125 billion. Incumbent provincial government, through excellent financial discipline and effective monitoring, has not only prevented the wastage of existing resources within the system but also established a Debt Management Fund aimed at reducing the province’s liabilities. “An investment of Rs 150 billion was made into this fund during the current fiscal year, and an additional Rs 150 billion will be contributed in the upcoming financial year, generating substantial profit for the province”, he added.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by it’s newly elected President Mr. Kazim Khan, who called on him in Islamabad.

Speaking about the province’s Annual Development Programme (ADP), the Chief Minister highlighted that the program previously had a through forward liability of over 13 years, which has now been reduced to four years. “Due to a lack of proper planning over the past 15 years, delays in project completions had caused an additional cost burden of Rs 450 billion. However, this government focused on completing ongoing projects instead of initiating new ones during the current fiscal year and completed 541 development projects within one year”, he remarked.

Ali Amin Gandapur added that a balanced and comprehensive budget has been presented for the next fiscal year, adding that the new development program will serve as a foundation for the province’s development over the next three years, and all included projects will be completed within this timeframe. Similarly he said that a sum of Rs 195 billion has been allocated for the Provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year, with a target to increase it to Rs 250 billion. In the current fiscal year, Rs 120 billion was allocated and fully released, while an additional Rs 35 billion was provided under the ADP Plus initiative, he said.

The CPNE delegation congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting a surplus budget. Discussions during the meeting also included challenges faced by local newspapers, payment of outstanding advertisement dues, and the performance of the current provincial government.

Gandapur condemns PECA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has strongly criticized the federal government’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling it an attack on freedom of the press, and stated that his government has outrightly rejected the legislation, as any law that curtails the right to freedom of expression cannot be eccepted.The Chief Minister made these remarks during a call on meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by its newly elected President Kazim Khan. The meeting discussed key issues related to the newspaper industry, national political developments, and the performance of the provincial government.

CM Gandapur reiterated that the KP government fully upholds press freedom and is committed to safeguarding it. He assured that no cases will be registered under PECA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nor will any action under the law be tolerated in the province. “Criticism and questioning are fundamental roles of the media, and we welcome criticism and will use it as an opportunity improvement,” he remarked.

He also criticized a recent draft law introduced by the Punjab government under the title “Public Awareness and Dissemination of Information”, claiming that it was originally drafted during the caretaker administration. “Punjab should clarify whether a caretaker government is still in place there,” Gandapur said, questioning the democratic legitimacy of the bill. Referring to Islamic principles, the Chief Minister said, “In Islam, even the Caliph could be questioned, and if the Caliph of the time could be held accountable, then so can anyone.”

He argued that the proposed Punjab bill violates Islamic values and contradicts the fundamental right to freedom of expression. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub were also present during the meeting. The CPNE delegation included Mian Hassan Ahmed, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Ayaz Khan, Ijaz-ul-Haq, Tanveer Shaukat, Zia Tanoli, Adnan Zafar, Tahir Farooq, Masood Khan, Shahid Hameed, Mumtaz Bangash, Fazal Haq, Yahya Khan, Rafi Niazi, and Mumtaz Sadiq.