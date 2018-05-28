KP,Sindh assemblies dissolve after completion of five years tenure

F.P.Report

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provincial assemblies completed their five-year constitutional tenure midnight on Monday, after which both the legislative assemblies stand dissolved.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the last session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday, which was addressed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Shah, in his address with the farewell session, said that he respects the masses who migrated [to Pakistan], however, the demand for division of Sindh province was ‘unjustified’.

Later, the outgoing chief minister, who remains in charge until an interim chief minister takes over, hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of members of the provincial cabinet.

Before the assembly’s tenure came to an end, the chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan met to decide on a name for the post of caretaker chief minister.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also completed its term midnight on Monday. However, the farewell session of the assembly could not be held because of a lack of quorum.

The provincial law secretary later issued a notification regarding dissolution of the assembly.

The provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Punjab are set to complete their five-year term on May 31.

