Krafton announces PUBG e-sports rosters for PCS5 Europe Grand Finals

Krafton Inc, the creators of PUBG: Battlegrounds, have announced the 16 rosters who will compete at the PCS5 Europe Grand Finals – and there’s some UK talent taking part.

The winners of the online tournament will secure the lion’s share of the more than $250,000 prize pot, as well as an automatic qualification spot for the PUBG Global Championship later this year. The rosters qualified for the event through either direct invites or regional qualifiers.

The following PUBG Esports teams will be competing at the Grand Finals:

From direct invites: BBL Esports, Digital Athletics, Ence, FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid and Virtus.pro

From qualifiers: Vanir, Heroic, The Last Dance (Europe West), Question Mark, Tokyo Manji Gang and EXhalatioN (Europe East) and SuperMassive Blaze, Gear Up and Galakticos (Middle East & Africa)

UK players include Fexx for FaZe Clan, Vard for Digital Athletics and TeaBone for Heroic.

Broadcast talent includes Brits Lauren ‘pansy’ Scott, Richard ‘TheSimms’ Simms, as well as Tobias ‘TheNameIsToby’ Wiinblad, Martin ‘Avnqr’ Gøth and James ‘Kaelaris’ Carrol.

Looking back on the Europe West playoff, 24 sides in this region battled for qualification to the PCS5 Europe Grand Finals. Despite trailing other teams in terms of kills, Vanir finished the weekend with three chicken dinners, dramatically securing back-to-back wins in the last two matches. The full Danish roster topped the leaderboard, with Heroic and The Last Dance taking the last two spots for the region.

In Europe East, Question Mark, Tokyo Manji Gang and EXhalatioN finished at the top of the leaderboard. Academy of Death Fragger SHROWWWWWWW stood out, taking an impressive 26 kills, and EXhalatioN’s Salik was just behind him with a respectable 24.

The Pick’ Em Challenge also returns for PCS5 where fans will have the chance to earn in-game rewards by correctly predicting the outcome of each regional tournament.

The PCS5 Europe Grand Finals will take place on September 18th to 19th, 25th to 26th and October 2nd to 3rd. Matches start at 5pm BST each day.

Courtesy: Esports News UK