Kremlin dismisses reports of Bashar al-Assad’s wife, Asma, seeking divorce

MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin on Monday rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, wanted a divorce and to leave Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Assad had been confined to Moscow and had his property assets frozen.

Asked on a conference call if the reports corresponded to reality, Peskov said: “No they do not correspond to reality.”

Turkish and Arabic media reported on Sunday that Asma al-Assad had filed for divorce in Russia, where the al-Assad family were granted asylum this month after rebels took control of Damascus following a lightning advance.