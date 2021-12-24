Kremlin expects to receive answers from US on guarantees in Jan.

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian Federation expects to receive concrete answers from the United States to proposals on security guarantees in January 2022. Pr-ess secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, answering the question whether there is any feedback from NATO countries and whether there is a positive attitude towards the Russian proposals.

The Kremlin spokesman stated that the United States and its allies are carrying out “very unfriendly actions” towards Russia. “They conduct very unambiguous maneuvers, exercises in the immediate vicinity of our borders, carry out reconnaissance flights, ship movements, and so on and so forth,” Peskov listed. According to him, “all this causes deep concern” in Moscow. “And it forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our own security,” the press secretary of the Russian leader said.

“And in order to discuss the issues of de-escalation, here we just mean in Janu-ary to receive from our op-ponents from Washington concretely formulated answers to our questions, which were voiced, and to our proposals, which were formulated in the draft text of the well-known agreement and a well-known agreement, “- said Peskov.

Commenting on the statements of the US representatives about the buildup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman recalled: “Whatever Russia does with its troops, it does it on its own territory.” “Here we can hardly allow and agree that anyone would dispute our sovereign right,” he said. Peskov also drew attention to the fact that “Russia is taking certain actions to move and redeploy its armed forces within its own territory against the background of very, very unfriendly actions of opponents in NATO, the United States of America and various European countries.”

When asked how a compromise could be found in such a situation, the press secretary of the Russian president urged first to wait for a response from the United States. “First you need to get an answer to the specifically formulated Russian proposals, then it will be possible to discuss it,” he explained. Peskov noted that there are no exact dates for the start of the talks. He confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will be responsible for this topic on behalf of Moscow.

There has been no response from the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance on Russian proposals on security guarantees, Peskov said. “There is no feedback, it’s too early to talk about it,” he said.

According to Peskov, NATO countries take a different position in relation to Russia, and a number of them could make a very positive contribution to the normalization of relations between the Russian Federation and the North Atlantic Alliance.

“Look, the NATO countries take a different position. There are countries that take such positions that are extremely unfriendly to us, and there are countries, on the contrary, which consistently pursue a policy of continuing the dialogue and solving all problems diplomatically and are inclined to take into account the real concerns of the Russian Federation. Of course, such countries are capable of making a very, very positive contribution to this process, “he said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry circulated two Russian draft documents on ensuring legal security guarantees from the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance. Earlier it was reported that the aide to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, told the US president’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan about Moscow’s readiness to immediately begin negotiations on the drafts of these documents.