Kremlin: Kiev joining NATO will worsen Ukrainian crisis

F.P Report

MOSCOW: On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on current Ukrainian crisis, saying that Kiev will only make worse the domestic Ukrainian crisis by its decision to join NATO.

Peskov underlined that this idea is unacceptable for people living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR).

Expressing his views on the matter, Kremlin spokesperson said that “We deeply doubt that it will somehow help Ukraine to deal with its internal problem. From our point of view, it will only exacerbate the situation further because people’s opinions cannot be overlooked in any way when you talk about joining NATO. And if you ask opinions of several million people in the self-proclaimed republics, you will understand that such a membership in NATO is deeply unacceptable for these people.”

Looking into the background of the matter, it should be noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that a NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass.

In last February situation in Donbass aggravated and resulted in exchanges of fire on daily basis. The situation was worse as the mortars and grenade launchers were used. But not one party accepted their mistakes and blamed each other for provoking the conflict.

Earlier, on March 30th Putin had a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macroc and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. During the talks, Putin expressed concerns by Ukraine’s moves to aggravate the situation in Donbass.