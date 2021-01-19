Kremlin says, Social media should be regulated by law

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday has stated that the rules of social media conduct should not be left up solely to companies and said to regulate them by law.

He was of the opinion that “It is obvious that companies that make money by acting as a platform for a large number of people should comply with certain obligations. These obligations must be regulated. To leave it up to the companies’ random judgement is, probably, wrong.”

While expressing his views on Trump ban, Peskov added that the the ban and the subsequent unban of President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, made by the company management’s decision, became a lesson for everyone. “This is a lesson for the entire world.”

He underscored that the companies build up their customer loyalty for years, but lose it in mere days or weeks.

He added that”Of course, this is a reason for states and citizens to think of how carefully we should all deal with such hegemony of large informational companies and their voluntarism, which must be put into legal framework.”

In past Facebook, which also owns Instagram, decided to remove Donald Trump ability to post messages on these social networks until his term in office ends on January 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

Whereas Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that Trump had intended to use his remaining time in office to obstruct the peaceful and legal transition of power. Trump’s accounts were reactivated.

Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account, citing the outgoing president’s violation of its terms of service and the possibility that Trump could use the platform to incite violence.

Earlier on January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president.

In this incident one protestor lost his life and three others died because of medical emergencies.