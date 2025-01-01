Kremlin says waiting for more details on Trump’s plan to buy Gaza

MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin said on Monday it was waiting for more details on US president Donald Trump’s plan to buy the Gaza Strip, an idea which has sparked condemnation from many countries.

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.

Asked whether Trump’s plan was acceptable for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that 1.2 million people lived in Gaza.

“It’s worth waiting for some details here if we’re talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue,” Peskov told a conference call.

“These are the people who were promised a two-state solution to the Middle East problem by the relevant Security Council resolutions, and so on and so forth. There are a lot of questions like that. We don’t know the details yet, so we have to be patient,” said Peskov.