MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared unwilling to accept the reality on the battlefield which has changed since a peace agreement was almost reached in 2022.

Asked about Zelenskyy’s remarks about not conceding any territory to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation on the ground had changed since the failed Istanbul agreements.

“Only a blind person can fail to see this,” Peskov said.