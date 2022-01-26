Kremlin: US calls for Anti-Putin sanctions are ‘Politically Destructive’

MOSCOW (Sputniknews): Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that President Putin would face “sanctions he has never seen” in the event that he decides to “invade” Ukraine.

US calls for “anti-Putin” sanctions are politically destructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“It is not painful but it is politically destructive,” Peskov said.

Commenting on calls for freezing Putin’s assets, the official said that the Russian President keeps money in the Rossiya Bank, which is already under sanctions.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden did not rule out imposing sanctions targeting President Putin personally. This question was also discussed in the US Senate.

Biden was echoed by other Western leaders, who also have pledged “grave consequences” for Russia should it attack Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed what it described as “anti-Russian hysteria” in the West, saying that it has no plans to invade any country and stressing the fact that NATO’s military build-up close to Russian borders was posing a threat to the country’s national security. Russia has also explained numerous times that it has the right to move its own army wherever it wants within its own borders and this should not be a matter of concern to anybody.