Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan to be seen together on “Koffee With Karan” show

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Season 6 of Koffee With Karan has seen a number of new faces debut on the couch including the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Prabhas. Now, Luka Chuppi pair, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will make their debut on the chat show.

Sharing her excitement on “Finallyyyy” making her debut on the popular talk show, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor posted a picture from the sets on her Instagram story.

Kartik too posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone Santa has a surprise for you – Somethings brewing.”

Apart from her, other celebs who appeared on the show for the first time include Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

In the upcoming episode of the chat show, the Koffee couch will be graced by the Kapoor siblings — Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Meanwhile, the finale episode will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.