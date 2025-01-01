Kriti Sanon expresses desire to work with Allu Arjun

Actress Kriti Sanon, who bagged the award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for her film Do Patti at the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), shared her thoughts on her journey, upcoming projects, and aspirations on the global stage.

Expressing her joy over Do Patti’s warm reception, Kriti said, “IIFA is a celebration. The nervousness about Do Patti is over now because everyone loved the film.”

When asked about an international artist she would love to work with, Kriti admitted it was a tough choice. “I would obviously love to work with Meryl Streep. But there are so many! Ryan Gosling as well,” she said.

Speaking on the debate over content restrictions on digital platforms, Kriti called for a uniform approach.

“There is censorship in theatres, but digital platforms show international content without any restrictions. So, there should be balance. Either all content should have similar regulations, or none at all, regardless of whether it is from India or abroad.”

Reflecting on her National Film Award win for Mimi, Kriti described it as a major validation of her craft.

“It gives you the confidence to take risks. As an artist, it makes you believe in doing something different. People also start looking at you through a different lens,” she explained.

Speaking about her current project, she revealed, “I am shooting for Tere Ishq Mein with Anand L. Rai and Dhanush. The team is waiting for me to return to Delhi. It’s a beautiful film–something I haven’t done before. Love stories are my favorite genre, and Anand sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting.”

When asked what she would have pursued if not acting, Kriti, an engineer by degree, said, “I would have done something related to the entertainment industry. I don’t know what, but something for sure.”

On her wish list for South Indian collaborations, she named Allu Arjun and filmmakers S.S. Rajamouli and Sukumar.

“I debuted with Sukumar sir, and I would love to work with him again,” she said, remembering of the 2014 Telugu film Nenokkadine.

Discussing IIFA’s 25-year journey, Kriti noted, “IIFA has grown tremendously and continues to showcase Indian cinema internationally. This year, bringing the awards to Rajasthan, with its beauty, dance, music, and palaces, is ideal.”

For Kriti, awards are a token of appreciation but not the ultimate reward, as she said, “It means you’ve done a good job, but the biggest reward is the love of the audience, which stays with me forever.”

On performing at IIFA, she admitted, “I always feel nervous before going on stage because I want to do my best. But once I’m on stage, I forget everything and just enjoy the moment.”

