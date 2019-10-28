Kriti Sanon likely to play a special role in Satte Pe Satta remake

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Farah Khan’s next directorial Satte Pe Satta has not even been officially announced and the film has already started creating a buzz around it. The multistarrer film stars Hrithik Roshan in lead role, who’s currently busy creating a storm at the box office with his recent release, War.

We hear that Farah has roped in Hrithik and Anushka Sharma to lead the project who will reprise the roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini respectively. However, today sources of a leading daily confirmed that Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the film. We hear that the housefull 4 actress has been approached to play the role of yesteryear actress Ranjeeta Kaur, the character who’s physically handicap and fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the original.

If this is true, this will be the first time Hrithik will work with Kriti and Anushka. Hrithik is currently enjoying the success of his latest release which has minted over Rs 300 crore at the box-office in India, whereas Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her Diwali release Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar. An official announcement about the film is expected to be made this Diwali.