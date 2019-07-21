KRL stun Karachi United 3-0, NBP-Police play 2-2 draw in 28th National Football Challenge Cup

PESHAWAR (APP): Khan Research Lab (KRL) stunned Karachi United by 3-0 while National Bank and Police play a 2-2 draw on the second day of the ongoing 28th National Football Challenge Cup being played here at lush green Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

There were hundreds of football spectators who turned up and witnessed the thrill-packed matches wherein KRL, a bunch of top class national players, recorded a stunning 3-0 victory against Karachi United in the first match of the day’s proceedings.

The match was started on a fast tempo and KRL and Karachi United played a goal-less first 28th minute play but it was in the 29th minute when right winger Izhar Ahmad netted a fine goal before taking a right winger Iftimhar Hussain cross in front of the goal-mouth.

The goal really injected new vigor in the rank of KRL and four minute before the first-half scored another goal through right winger Iftikhar Hussain on the field attempt. Iftikhar Hussain delighted the sitting spectators with his run down the flank, took the ball from the center line when mid-fielder Arsalan Ali give him a free ball.

Iftikhar Hussain after taking the ball from the center-line zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post and by reaching in the danger zone before dodging three defenders kicked into the net to make the tally 2-0. It was good goal Iftikhar Hussain scored through solo efforts.

On the other hands, Karachi United also made some individual out bursts but their forwards failed to click due to delaying tactics, specially in the danger zone. Karachi got two easy goal scoring chances in the 33rd and 52nd minute but Umar and Nouman Baloch failed to score the goals.

It was the second session in which KRL, a Pakistan Premier League (PPL) Champion, fully dominated the proceedings and scored the third goal through Umair Ali in the in the 84th minute on the field attempt.

It was good pass given by center striker Ali Agha in front of the goal-mouth and Umair Ali did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 3-0. Karachi United tried their hard to come back but failed to click and thus KRL won the match by 3-0.

In the second match Pakistan Police and NBP played a 2-2 draw. Both Police and NBP adopted defensive strategies and made occasional moves till the first 28th minute play. It was in the 29th minute when Muhammad Tariq took the lead for Police on the field attempt. Tariq got a free ball from right winger Muhammad Yousaf and slammed in a beautiful goal.

After taking lead, Police made rallied of attack but failed to double their lead. It was in the 42nd minute when right winger Basit Ali netted a fine goal on the field attempt for NBP to make the tally 1-1. At half-time both were tied at 1-1.

It was the second session in Muhammad Tariq scored his second and team second goal through field attempt and made the tally 2-1 in 53rd minute. The lead was not prolonged as NBP tied the tally again in the 67th minute through Maqbool on the field attempt.

When both were tied 2-2, NBP and Police players tried their hard to get any lead but failed and thus the match ended a 2-2 draw. Qazi Muhammad Asif acted as Chief Commissioner of the matches.