KSA reiterates position on Palestine, asks for resolution according to Arab Peace Initiative

MANAMA (Web Desk): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the ‘Peace for Prosperity’ workshop, organized by the Kingdom of Bahrain in partnership with the United States of America on June 25-26, read a government press release issued on Tuesday.

The Saudi Arabian delegation will be led by the Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan which would include Ministers of State and Cabinet’s Member Mohammed Al-Sheikh and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in this workshop comes as a continuation of its steadfast positions and continued support for the Palestinian cause and its assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people in their effort to achieve stability, growth and a decent living, read the press release.

“The Kingdom reiterates its firm position on the Palestinian cause and solving it in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, which called for establishing an independent Palestinian state along the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement further read.

The statement also entailed Saudi Arabia’s calls for shared international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

The Kingdom also affirms its support for all international efforts aiming to achieve prosperity in the region, create an investment-friendly environment and enhance economic growth opportunities, the statement said in conclusion.