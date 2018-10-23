Kubbra Sait supports Elnaaz Norouzi’s #MeToo allegations story against Vipul Shah

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Elnaaz Norouzi’s claims against Vipul Amrutlal Shah have got corroborated by Kubbra Sait, her ‘Sacred Games’ co-star, famous for the role of Cuckoo in the web series.

In a piece written for a tabloid in her own words, she claimed the filmmaker made repeated sexual advances towards her, touched her inappropriately multiple times while being in consideration for the second lead role in his film ‘Namaste England’. The actor felt that the only way she could land the role was if she would give in, adding that she faced ‘mental torture’ and ‘depression’ by the end of a three-month period of harassment on the pretext of auditions by him.

The actor also went to retweet and comment on posts that had placed side-by-side another newspaper interview of the director on the same day where he talks about a 'girl's freedom'. She wrote she doesn't buy one word of what he's saying.

The actor also went to retweet and comment on posts that had placed side-by-side another newspaper interview of the director on the same day where he talks about a ‘girl’s freedom’. She wrote she doesn’t buy one word of what he’s saying.

Kubbra also supported other users who expressed delight about the alleged misconduct from the ‘predator’ finally coming out in the open after numerous ‘blind items’ over the years and even one who asked to boycott ‘Namaste England.’ The fact that the film, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, has not got kind reviews from critics or audiences alike, is a different matter altogether.

Before Vipul Shah, other directors like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Luv Ranjan and Soumik Sen, have also been facing the music since the past few days over sexual misconduct allegations.

