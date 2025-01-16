Kubra Khan confirms she is getting married in February

(Web Desk): Famous Pakistani actor Kubra Khan has confirmed that she will be getting married in February in a major news for her fans and admirers.

Sang e Mar Mar actor revealed the announcement of her wedding during an interview at an event.

During the event, the actor was asked whether she was going to get married in February. In response to that question, she confirmed and said yes.

“I am getting married in February,” said Kubra.

After Kubra’s response, the questioner said: “In Sha Allah.”

It is worth noting that the rumours of Kubra and actor Gohar Rasheed’s wedding have been circulating on social media for a while. However, both the artists have not verified these rumours and did not respond regarding the truthfulness of that.

Moreover, a few days ago, Gohar also posted a video on his Instagram featuring several well-known showbiz personalities while the actor used the hashtag ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi’ in the post.

The video has also raised speculations as its purpose is still being deemed unclear.

Kubra and Gohar have worked together previously. Their drama Jannat Se Aagay was admired by many of their fans.

In addition to dramas, she has also worked in major Pakistani films named Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.