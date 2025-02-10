Kubra Khan & Gohar Rasheed enjoy pre-wedding picnic

(Web Desk): Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, long-time best friends who have blossomed into life partners, kicked off their wedding celebrations with a heartwarming pre-wedding picnic.

Having known each other for over a decade, the couple is now eagerly preparing to start their new life together. The family of director Wajahat Rauf organised the special picnic.

Kubra and Gohar were surrounded by their closest friends, who ensured the day was unforgettable. The couple enjoyed playing games, laughing, and soaking in the love and happiness of the occasion.

Kubra looked radiant, while Gohar exuded charm and grace. It was a beautiful and memorable start to their wedding celebrations.

