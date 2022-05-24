KUJ, HUJ joint delegation meet Sindh Information Minister

F.P. Report

Karachi: A joint delegation of Karachi Union of Journalists and Hyderabad Union of Journalists called on Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation included President KUJ Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, Saeed Jan Baloch, Mohammad Nasir Sharif, Mohammad Rafiq Baloch, Talha Hashmi, Lubna Jarar Naqvi, Hamid Sheikh, Junaid Khanzada and Aftab Ahmed of Hyderabad Union of Journalists.

Secretary Information Sindh Abdul Rashid Solangi, Director General Information Ghulam u Saqleen and Director Press Information Saleem Khan were also present.The delegation congratulated the Provincial Minister on assuming the charge of Information Department and presented him a bouquet.on the occasion, Karachi Union of Journalists also presented a charter of demand on the issues of journalists to the Provincial Minister .

The meeting discussed the establishment of a commission under the Sindh Journalists Protection Bill , KUJ housing society, health and life insurance facilities to journalists and their families. The Minister assured them that issues of KUJ annual grant and housing society will be resolved. The Provincial Minister directed Secretary Information for preparing proposal for grant in aid to Hyderabad Union of Journalists . He also directed Information Secretary to review the Sindh journalists Protection bill to include the photo journalist in category of working journalist.

The Minister assured that families of journalists would also be covered in the health insurance facility. The Minister was of view that journalists perform their duties by putting their lives at risk, along with health insurance , life insurance facility is very important for journalists. Sharjeel Inam Memon advised all journalists organizations to unite to work out a joint strategy on life insurance and health insurance policy of working journalists. He said that he would raise the matter with Sindh Chief Minister to launch a comprehensive program on health insurance and life insurance for all certified journalists of Sindh province.

The Provincial Minister said that unity of journalists was essential for democracy in the country. He urged all journalists organizations to unite at a single platefarm saying that division among the journalists weaken their cuase. On the occasion, KUJ General Secretary Aajiz Jamali said that they were grateful to Pakistan Peoples Party and Sindh government for always taking practical steps for the welfare of journalists.

A delegation of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers calls on Minister Information: A delegation of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers called on Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Tuesday. The delegation was led by it’s President Muhammad Jameel. The delegation included Vice President of the Association Saeed Lashari, Joint Secretary Saqib Siddiqui, Treasurer Aijaz Korai, Members Muhammad Sultan and Sultan Chaki. The delegation congratulated the Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on assuming the charge of Information Department for second time and presented him a bouquet.

The delegation apprised the Provincial Minister of the issues of the association. On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the delegation that the annual grant of the association would be enhanced from Rs 1 million to Rs 2.5 million.