Kumtor. The stolen future of Kyrgyzstan

Maksat Elebesov

The Kyrgyz authorities have launched a big game by entering into direct confrontation with large Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold Inc. to protect their interests in the Kumtor project. This is the first time the Republic is acting so desperately.

The proceedings around the Kumtor mine have accompanied Kyrgyzstan for almost all of its modern history. This largest gold mine in Central Asia could have provided the country with great resources for development, but the Kyrgyz people did not feel the money from the project, at least the majority.

The main subject of the dispute is the distribution of profits between the Canadian company and the Kyrgyz Republic. Kumtor is Centerra’s main asset , generating a significant portion of its revenues. For example, in 2020, the field provided 58% of the revenue. There were even years when the mine provided over 90% of the total income. It is not surprising that the nationalization of Kumtor was one of the main political trends. This issue was raised after every coup, but only under President Sadyr Japarov did the government go so far as to take control of the mine and start developing it on its own. This is not the end of the story at all, but the beginning of a new chapter in which Kyrgyzstan has put a lot on the line.

Start

The history of Kumtor began in 1978, when Soviet geologists discovered a deposit. After 11 years, a project for its development was created, but the development was postponed: according to one version – because of the high cost, and according to the other – so as not to harm the environment.

Having gained independence, Kyrgyzstan began to look for an investor. In 1991, President Askar Akayev issued a decree establishing the public-private corporation Siabeko-Kyrgyzstan, appointing Boris Birshtein, a businessman who emigrated from the USSR to Canada and founded Seabeco, which would later close after charges of fraud and money laundering, as its head.

With the mediation of Siabeko, the Canadian company Cameco Corporation (hereinafter “Cameco”), which was then engaged in uranium mining, received the right to develop Kumtor. In the same years, the first disputes over the mine began – Askar Akayev and his government were in favor of cooperation with the corporation. In 1992, a general agreement was signed with Cameco, but the deputies of the “legendary” parliament (1990-1994) were categorically opposed.

“Having thoroughly figured out, we told Akayev that we should not rush things. We offered to announce a tender so that there was not only a Canadian company. We asked why it was impossible to choose, for example, a Russian or a Kazakhstani company. that the conditions are not in favor of Kyrgyzstan, that some people want to enrich themselves at the expense of Kumtor, so we did not agree. But Akayev began to act with his decrees and promoted Cameco, and in 1994 artificially initiated the self-dissolution of parliament in order to gain more power, ” said the deputy of the “legendary” parliament Zhamin Akimaliev. In 1994, the Kyrgyz government adopted a feasibility study , and the construction of a gold mining plant began. In 1997, commercial gold production started. Created a closed joint stock company Kumtor Gold Company (KGK), dividing the shares between Kyrgyzstan and Cameco.

Then Kumtor was developed on the following conditions:

-two-thirds of KGK’s shares are held by Kyrgyzstan, and one-third by Cameco;

-SC provided 10,070 hectares for rent until 2009;

-the concession agreement is valid until 2042;

-Cameco and its related companies, as well as representatives of foreign contractors, are not subject to taxes or any levies until 2003 (with the exception of land leases).

Kyrgyzstan loses Kumtor

When the grace period that exempted Cameco from taxes ended, the Canadian partner proposed a deal. The bottom line was to create Centerra Gold Inc. , transfer Kumtor Gold Company and all of Cameco’s assets (shares in three mining projects and equity loans) to it, and then divide the share.

The Kyrgyz government agreed . As a result, after the restructuring, the republic represented by Kyrgyzaltyn received a 33% stake in Centerra, and Cameco – 67%.

In 2004, Centerra went public with its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares were distributed as follows:

Kyrgyzaltyn: 15.66%

Cameco: 52.68%

Other shareholders: 31.66%

The reduction in the share of Kyrgyzstan was associated with the sale of part of the shares. Since then, the country has effectively lost control of Kumtor. Simply put, the authorities have traded gold for stocks – a rather risky asset.

“All of Cameco’s assets were far-fetched – the gold reserves turned out to be incommensurable. It is difficult to blame anyone, but it seems that there were corrupt elements. The exchange of gold for shares was unprofitable. It was necessary to take the profit directly, and we would not be dragging out such a miserable existence “, – said geologist, deputy of the first convocation of parliament Gani Asanaliev. In 2004, the lower house of the Jogorku Kenesh (Legisl-ative Assembly) recomme-nded that the government cancel the decree, but this decision was not implemented. In 2005, the Legis-lative Assembly declared the resolution illegal, but this practically did not aff-ect the situation. Two mon-ths later, a coup d’etat took place in the country, and the government led by Askar Akaev was overthrown.

Delivery of positions

The government took up Kumtor again in 2007 and reached a preliminary agreement to increase the share of Kyrgyzstan, but the parliament and cabinet changed, and everything remained on paper. In 2009, KGC’s land lease expired, and the issue of Kumtor’s work was raised again. The negotiations were officially conducted by the chairman of the board of directors of “Kyrgyzaltyn” Aleksey Eliseev, close to the family of President Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

A new agreement was signed , according to which Cameco transferred a part of the shares to Kyrgyzaltyn, and Centerra made an issue in favor of the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, the Canadians were provided with additional territories for development, and project companies were exempted from paying taxes until 2042.

As a result, we got the following alignment:

-the share of Kyrgyzstan in Centerra increased from 15.66% to 32.75%;

-the concession area expanded from ten thousand to 26.3 thousand hectares;

-project companies were allowed not to pay taxes until 2042 (excluding taxes provided for by the agreement).

After transferring part of the shares to Kyrgyzaltyn, Cameco withdrew from the project, selling its stake for 908 million Canadian dollars (about 863 million US dollars) to a syndicate of insurance companies headed by CIBC World Markets Inc. and RBC Capital Markets. Soon, power in Kyrgyzstan changed again – Kurmanbek Bakiev fled the country.

What was wrong?

After stabilizing the situation, the new authorities took over Kumtor. In 2012, Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov overturned a government decree expanding the concession area. A state commission was formed, which for six months studied the work of the Canadian company since its inception, including its compliance with environmental standards.

The development of the Internet, the politicization of society and the new system of government provided conditions for transparency. The Kyrgyz people closely followed the development of the situation around Kumtor.

The State Commission came to the conclusion that there were violations in the work from the beginning: the mechanism for selecting a contractor turned out to be non-transparent; the cost of construction was overstated; Cameco was looking for investments by laying the foundation for the deposit itself. The largest loss, according to the commission’s conclusions, Kyrgyzstan suffered from the agreements of 2003-2004. It was noted that the value of Cameco’s assets (Boru, Gatsuurt and REN deposits) was overstated, equity loans were transferred to shares, not debts, and this significantly increased the company’s share. The report of the state commission said that when assessing the assets of Kyrgyzstan, the data of Cameco for 1992-1994 were used and only part of the reserves (57 out of 237 tons) and part of the forecast resources (21 out of 200 tons) were taken into account.

“Centerra has only two developed mines – Kumtor and Boru (and Boru is at the closing stage), and the remaining eight sites are in the exploration, exploration, exploration or preparatory stages. Kumtor is the main cash generating unit for Centerra’s revenues – almost 92% by the end of 2011, “the state commission said at the time.

In 2009, the 2003-2004 agreements became the basis for revising the conditions, which still did not correspond to the interests of Kyrgyzstan, the commission argued. The report also highlighted other cash losses, “dubious financial transactions” and ineffective management at Centerra.

The State Commission also reported on environmental damage: soil destruction, the use of water from Lake Petrov (without payment), pollution and destruction of glaciers, emissions of harmful substances. The Kyrgyz side has the right to file a claim against the managers of Centerra Gold Inc. and Cameco Corporation, which were involved in bribery deals. It is necessary to initiate investigations against managers in the anti-corruption division of the Canadian Royal Mounted Police, the Securities and Exchange Commission in Canada and the United States on suspicion of bribery, money laundering and corruption. Also, the Kyrgyz side, as a shareholder, has the right to file a complaint with the Toronto Stock Exchange Authority – the Ontario Securities Commission and the New York State Securities Authority – for concealing cardinal information, misleading and deceiving investors and shareholders, the state commission concluded.

Regular negotiations began with the company, and in 2013 the government agreed to exchange its stake in Centerra for direct participation in the Kumtor project with a 50 percent stake. The Jogorku Kenesh refused, demanding a 67% stake. This happened against the backdrop of popular unrest – residents of the Issyk-Kul region came to a rally, demanding to terminate the 2009 agreement and nationalize Kumtor. Then Sadyr Japarov lobbied for nationalization, being a deputy of the JK.

The State Ecological and Technical Inspection of the Kyrgyz Republic has started a lawsuit with a Canadian investor by filing a lawsuit against Kumtor Gold Company in a local court. At first, the application was rejected, but in 2016 the Kyrgyz courts upheld the claim. While the processes were going on, Centerra acquired the Thompson Creek company without the official consent of Kyrgyzstan , and the republic’s share dropped to 26.1%. Later, the director who sold the company moved to Centerra, and the new asset almost doubled in value.

How work was allowed near the glaciers

In 2014, the government initiated amendments to the Water Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. They provided for a ban on activities that accelerate the melting of glaciers. But there were exceptions in the document – the Lysyi and Davydov glaciers located in the Kumtor development zone. The proposal drew a lot of criticism.

The Cabinet of Ministers argued the decision by the fact that Kumtor brings a lot of money to the budget and it is impossible to stop the operation of the enterprise. At the same time, Centerra previously stopped the underground mining project, explaining this by cost optimization. Although, according to geologists, underground mining would preserve most of the glaciers. While the bill was undergoing public discussion and being considered in parliament, litigation over Kumtor went to international instances. In 2016, Centerra filed a lawsuit against the Kyrgyz government over a protracted dispute, saying the unresolved issue was holding back the project. The parties agreed, and in 2017 the parliament adopted amendments to the Water Code. Almazbek Atambayev signed the bill on the last day of his presidency.

“Glaciers are melting due to the weather, global climate change is taking place. I study documents, expert opinions. I have raised the catalog, I have raised the old data from the times of the USSR. There are 6771 glaciers in Kyrgyzstan. The law concerns only two – this is 0.14% of the total area. The field began to be developed 23 years ago. Why then the question was not raised? ” – Atambayev said at a press conference a few days before the amendments were adopted.

He added that the Canadian company should be required to eliminate the consequences of the development of the mine. Two years later, the government signed an agreement with Centerra, cementing the 2009 agreement and ditching environmental claims. In return, the investor pledged to pay $ 150 million by 2026.

State of emergency at Kumtor

At the end of 2019, another emergency occurred at the mine: a landslide came down in the development zone due to the movement of the glacier, which covered two workers. Their bodies were never found.

A similar incident happened in 2012, when the movement of the Lysy glacier destroyed the shift camp (fortunately, there were no casualties). This incident led to the installation of a monitoring system for the movement of glaciers. The largest incident occurred back in 1998, when a gold mining company truck carrying sodium cyanide fell into the Barskoon River. About five thousand residents of the nearest village were evacuated. Then the government was paid $ 4.5 million for refusing to file claims and taking responsibility for itself.

Kyrgyzstan returns Kumtor

After the events of October 2020, Sadyr Japarov, a supporter of the nationalization of Kumtor, came to power. Kyrgyzstanis were waiting for him to fulfill one of his key promises. The situation was fueled by the fact that the authorities had previously refused to nationalize the mine, fearing international lawsuits and the inability to develop the deposit on their own. Therefore, calls for nationalization were considered populism.

The new government took action in May 2021 – the parliament passed a bill allowing the Cabinet of Ministers to take Kumtor under temporary external control in case of violation of environmental requirements. The next day, a local court ordered the recovery of over $ 3 billion from Kumtor Gold Company for violating environmental regulations, and then more than $ 25 million for insurance premium debts.

In mid-May, the Jogorku Kenesh began to consider the proposal of the state commission to audit the KGC on the introduction of external management. Tengiz Bolturuk was introduced to the public at the meeting – the government decided to appoint him as an external manager. He himself said that he has a Canadian engineer license, experience in 18 mining projects in 13 countries and that he came at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov. On the initiative of the president, in December 2020, Bolturuk was appointed the representative of Kyrgyzstan on the Board of Directors of Centerra so that he could collect the necessary information. It is also known that earlier Bolturuk appealed to the authorities with a proposal to terminate the agreement with Centerra, to sue and prosecute the company’s managers and former prime ministers.

The State Commission announced violations by Centerra, in particular, about the storage of dumps on the Lysyi and Davydov glaciers. Dinara Kutmanova, head of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate, said that amendments to the Water Code of the Kyrgyz Republic allowed activities in the glacier zone, but waste storage is prohibited by several laws.

The commission also reported that the leadership of the KGC left Kyrgyzstan and remotely turned off the tracking system for the movement of glaciers. According to her, over the years of operation of the mine, the Kyrgyz Republic received $ 1.5 billion, and the Canadian company – $ 11.5 billion, and the gold reserves at the deposit are much larger than in the official reports of Centerra.

As a result, external management was transferred to Tengiz Bolturuk. It turned out that the state can still independently develop the mine. In the first month, it was possible to restore IT-systems, sell 44 thousand ounces of gold, having rescued $ 40.3 million, and began to store dumps below the glaciers. The government plans to switch to underground development of the field, which Centerra had previously abandoned.

What they say at Centerra

The Canadian company posted on its website an appeal to the Kyrgyz people in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages. The company’s publications have been advertised for more than a month and a half: if you go to the Google search engine with the query “Kumtor” or “Centerra”, this particular appeal will be the first in the search line. The company said it operates to international standards, and the Kyrgyz government seized the mine on baseless allegations. Centerra claims such actions threaten the country’s economy and investment climate. The text of the appeal says that the company invested more than $ 3.4 billion in the project and planned to invest another two billion.

Centerra says it is still ready for dialogue, but the Kyrgyz authorities refuse to negotiate. “We are proud of our long-term cooperation with the Kyrgyz people, which has benefited both Kyrgyzstan and our company. We are disappointed that we cannot continue to invest in this beautiful country,” the appeal says.

In its releases, the company also assured that it did not turn off security systems, but admitted that it had suspended access to IT systems. Centerra constantly emphasizes that it is ready to negotiate. The Canadian government even reacted to the situation – the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Commerce made a joint statement, saying that they were disappointed with what was happening.

In parallel, Centerra tried to protect its subsidiaries, in particular KGK, from lawsuits by launching bankruptcy proceedings in the court of the Southern District of New York. But the court retained the right of Kyrgyzstan at later stages to demand that it be excluded from the scope of the order. In addition, the company is trying to achieve the removal of Tengiz Bolturuk from external management through a Canadian court.

What’s next

The authorities of the republic say that they will begin negotiations with the leadership of Centerra only when they admit their violations, in particular environmental damage.

“Until the company recognizes the damage and claims that the government of Kyrgyzstan is making, there is no point in talking with its leadership. I know the opinion of the government and the president himself, this is not my personal message. I think they will come to a reasonable decision. As before, they are not allowed to look down on them. ”I told Scott Perry (President of Centerra. – Ed.) and all members of the board of directors at meetings in December and February:“ There will be no more dialogue – there will be a monologue. You are listening to what we have to say. Here is the decision of the state commission, admit it, and we are starting to work. If you do not recognize it, it means that we will do as the government decides. We will manage the mine, and it will finally start working for the good of the country, “Bolturuk said. Akylbek Zhaparov, the head of the state commission for checking the KGK and the current deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers, said that in case of negotiations, Kyrgyzstan would present the following conditions: the republic receives a controlling stake in Centerra, and the country’s share in Kumtor should be 80-90%. Otherwise, the Kyrgyz Republic will terminate the agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers believes that it has a high chance of winning the trial, as it has strong arguments, and the court more often makes decisions in defense of the environment. The interests of the republic are represented in court by the law firms Arnold & Porter and Goodmans LLP, which are considered one of the best in the United States.

However, the litigation may drag on for years, economist Kubat Rakhimov said. In his opinion, the Canadian side is able to achieve a ban on the purchase of gold from Kyrgyzstan, and in this case only the National Bank will buy the bars, and this will lead to a redistribution of gold and foreign exchange reserves, which can increase inflation.

“The Western corporate world has a rich practice of confronting national governments around the world. Therefore, winning a business, even despite a strong position, will not be easy. But 70% of Centerra’s production is Kumtor, that is, for a Canadian company, th-e situation is far from ideal, and In addition, there is no guarantee that the Kyrgyz authorities will follow the court’s decision.Another quite possible and profitable option is the emergence of a third player who would buy Centerra shares from the holding funds and from Kyrgyzaltyn, guaranteeing the Kyrgyz side compliance with all the rules , switched to underground mining, reclaimed tailings and invested in production. In this case, the Canadian side would have gone its own way, saving face,while Kyrgyzstan received money for the sale of shares (this is 500-800 million, depending on the quotes) and could bargain for better conditions for itself. “

Whom did Kumtor enrich?

Meanwhile, the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic opened a criminal case on the facts of corruption during the conclusion of agreements on the development of Kumtor. The investigation claims that in 1992-2019, some high-ranking and other officials colluded with representatives of Cameco Corporation and Centerra Gold Inc., concluding agreements that were obviously unfavorable for Kyrgyzstan. The investigation has already arrested several former and current deputies of the JK, as well as officials, including the brother of ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov and ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov. Experts believe that if it is possible to prove the facts of corruption, this will strengthen the negotiating position of Kyrgyzstan in the international court.