Kunar Flood victims urge govt to help rebuild homes

KUNAR (TOLOnews): Flood victims from last month in Kunar province are calling on the interim government to help rebuild their homes.

They say that although they initially received some assistance, they are still facing serious challenges due to the lack of shelter.

Abdullah Jan, a resident of Lamatak area in Narang district, who was cleaning his home, said that a month ago the floods caused him great losses, and now he is struggling due to the absence of shelter.

Abdullah Jan told TOLOnews, “When I saw the flood coming, I quickly closed the door. Everything inside was ruined. Two houses were destroyed, and the walls of three other houses were damaged.”

Ghulam Nabi, another flood victim, said: “Our house has been destroyed, and the flood took our livestock. We have nothing left for shelter.”

According to the residents, recent floods in Kunar have not only destroyed homes but have also damaged hundreds of acres of farmland.

Izzatullah, another flood victim, said, “We request the authorities to provide us with shelter.”

Farid, also a flood victim, said: “The floods have destroyed hundreds of acres of agricultural land and our homes. I ask the government to help us.”

Local officials pledged that they are addressing these issues.

Izzatullah Karimi, spokesperson for the Kunar Department of Natural Disaster Preparedness, said: “For the homes that were completely destroyed, their surveys are completed, and in coordination with partner organizations, these homes will be rebuilt in the future.”

According to statistics from the Kunar Department of Natural Disaster Preparedness, the recent floods have caused significant financial losses and resulted in casualties in various districts of the province.