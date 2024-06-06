Kundi directs third-party audit of all KP Varsities

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi has instructed the Governor’s Secretariat to gather details from all universities regarding the completion status of third-party audits. This directive was issued during a meeting at the Governor House where Governor Kundi chaired a formal briefing by the Governor Inspection Team.

Governor Kundi directed to ensure that investigative processes, including fact-finding inquiries, are conducted in accordance with the law and merit, reaching a completion based on solid legal and merit-based foundations. He also emphasized simplifying the investigative process in universities to ensure compliance with 70% legal and merit standards.

In the meeting, Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Mr. Mian Muhammad, provided detailed briefings to Governor Kundi regarding the responsibilities, structure, objectives, preparation and approval of investigative reports, and the legal status and rules and regulations of the department.

During the briefing, the Chairman of the Inspection Team informed that in the past four years, reports of 54 inquiries into various public sector universities have been completed. On this occasion, Governor KP stressed the importance of the Governor Inspection Team and emphasized the need to strengthen the department’s capacity. He emphasized providing all possible means to strengthen the department at the financial and administrative levels. He stated that action should be taken on inquiry reports promptly and that investigative reports should not be subject to delay year after year.