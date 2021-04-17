Kundi: Gilani’s success in senate polls forced PM to reshuffle cabinet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi has said that success of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate elections has stunned the Prime Minister Imran Khan forcing him to reshuffle the Cabinet.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the upheaval in the ministries shows that the elected Prime Minister is suffering from mental stress and his incompetence is being exposed by his every move.

Faisal Karim Kundi questioned when the captain is incompetent, how can the ship be prevented from sinking? He said that the PM instead of changing the ministries should inform the nation about two and half year performance of his government.

Today the situation is that the economy has collapsed, foreign affairs are ruined, what is left is what they can make up, he added. Faisal Karim Kundi said that people are suffering from inflation while Nero is playing the flute. He said that Imran Khan during his tenure did not give any relief to the people but made the lives of the people difficult.

The PPP Secretary Information said, troubled by electricity and gas bills, the poor can either pay the utility bills or feed their children one meal a day. PM Imran Khan was providing protection to those who were increasing the prices of oil and medicines, he concluded.