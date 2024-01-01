Kundi warns of spillover violence from Afghanistan to Pakistan

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday warned that the violence from Afghanistan could spread across the country if not addressed properly, and called for a sustainable solution to the situation.

“The fire that started from Afghanistan can spread to other provinces, and it needs to be dealt with effectively,” he added. He said this while talking to media after a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Aimal Wali Khan here at Wali Bagh to extend invitation to join All Parties Conference (APC) to be held in first week of December at Governor House regarding security issues and province’s rights with federation.

Following the meeting, Kundi addressed the media, sharing his concerns about the ongoing security situation in the province. The Governor criticized the provincial government’s actions, saying, “Bloodshed continues in the province, while the provincial government is busy setting fires in Islamabad.”

He expressed his concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation, and in response, he announced his decision to convene an APC to address the growing security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including in the volatile region of Kurram. Regarding the political turmoil, Kundi accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of utilizing state resources to facilitate the release of their party’s founder and former chairman.

He also mentioned that the leadership of PTI from Punjab had sought refuge in the Chief Minister’s House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Governor also raised concerns about the political fragmentation in the province, saying, “Currently, there are two Chief Ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one, Ali Amin Gandapur, and the other, Bushra Bibi.”

He urged the federal government to play an active role in restoring peace and ensuring the rights of the province are protected. On the issue of Governor’s Rule, Kundi clarified that no decision had been made yet regarding its implementation, and that no discussions had taken place with him on the matter.

He further pointed out the ongoing conflict in Kurram since October, which has yet to receive attention from the Chief Minister of the province. “Chief Ministers should have personally visited Kurram and brought all political parties on board to address the situation,” Kundi remarked.

Responding to questions about the recent First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in Islamabad, the Governor emphasized that the federal government must ensure these cases reach a logical conclusion. Additionally, Kundi stressed the need for full implementation of the National Action Plan to combat terrorism and maintain peace.

On this occasion, Aimal Wali Khan, President of ANP assured Governor Kundi to join APC and voiced his party’s concerns, criticizing PTI’s governance over the past 12 years, which he claimed had ruined the province. “PTI’s policies have been non-political and undemocratic from the start. Their continuous authoritarian behavior has created more problems,” Aimal Wali said.

He also condemned the violent actions of PTI, particularly the May 9 incidents, calling for strict measures against those involved. “Political parties that take the law into their own hands should be banned,” Wali added. Wali also highlighted the dire situation in the province, saying, “Fires are burning in villages, and people are dying every day. The resources of our province belong to the Pashtun nation, and they must be rightfully used for our people.” Both Kundi and Wali agreed that the solution to the province’s issues lies in political unity and the protection of its resources, rather than relying on authoritarian measures like Governor’s Rule.