Kunduz airstrikes against Taliban harm civilians

KUNDUZ: At least 20 killed, including civilians, and further 15 wounded during two separate airstrikes carried by the Afghan Defense Forces against the Taliban in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, local authorities confirmed.

Ismatullah Muradi, spokesman for the Kunduz Governor, told Khaama Press Afghan Defense Forces carried airstrikes against the Taliban hideouts in Sayed Riza Village of Nekpai Valley in Khan Abad district.

The second airstrike was carried, while local residents were dispatched at the area to remove the bodies, he said.

At least 20, including civilians, killed and further 15 wounded during the twin-airstrikes.

While the areas is mainly dominated by the Taliban insurgents, security forces were not able to get more details on the victims.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense denied civilians casualties in a statement, saying the Taliban were their main target.

According to the statement, at least 30 Taliban insurgents killed during the airstrikes.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed all 23 killed are civilians, and no Taliban fighter has been killed. (Khaama Press)