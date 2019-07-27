Kurram: Anthrax epidemic leaves dozens of cows dead

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: The deadly but common anthrax disease has killed dozens of cows dead in Karman area of Kurram district, on Saturday.

The tribal leaders demanded from the government to immediately take action before the virus spreads throughout the region.

The added, local people were alarmed and fearful of the disease that left many of their livestock dead and, in process, deprived them of their sources of income.

While talking to media, the four tribal elders, Malik Haji Nisar Hussain, Malik Dildar, Haji Mumtaz, and Murtaza Tori said the anthrax attack occurred a few days ago and locals informed them that the lethal disease killed their animals in a very short time.

The speed and the rate at which the animals were dying had become a major concern for them.

One of the local people, Anwar Ali, explained that he was extremely poor and the death of his cows had left him with only his faith in God to ensure his bread and butter.