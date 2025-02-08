Kurram Bunker Demolitions Continue as Authorities Push for Stability

Parachinar (February 8, 2025): Authorities in Kurram district have intensified efforts to dismantle unauthorized bunkers, demolishing 10 more structures in the upper and lower parts of the region. With this latest development, the total number of demolished bunkers has reached 48, confirmed Tehsildar Parachinar, Naseer Abbas.

The demolitions are being carried out under a peace agreement aimed at restoring stability in the conflict-affected area. Meanwhile, authorities have also provided financial relief to victims of past violence. Thirty-seven families, who lost loved ones in terror incidents, received compensation cheques worth Rs37 million.

Shiraz Bacha, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) coordinator for Kurram, oversaw the distribution of the funds. The compensation was specifically allocated to the families of those killed in a convoy attack in Ochat Charkhel, Lower Kurram, on November 21, 2024. Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Ahmed, handed out the cheques, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqsood Khan assuring that compensation would also be extended to individuals who suffered property losses in the attack.

Despite these measures, Kurram district remains under a blockade for over four months, severely affecting the local population. Member Provincial Assembly Ali Hadi Irfani has urged the government to take immediate action to reopen transportation routes and announce relief packages for residents, particularly for overseas Pakistanis and students stranded due to the ongoing crisis.

