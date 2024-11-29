Kurram clashes claim 14 more lives, as tally reaches 114

F.P. Report

KURRAM: At least 14 more dead, 13 others sustained injuries as the clashes continue in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner stated that the ongoing clashes started last night where both sides are using heavy weapons against each other.

The recent clashes came after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Information and Public Relations Adviser Barrister Dr Saif claimed that the warring tribes have agreed on a 7-day ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Kurram District, after days of violence.

Speaking to ARY News he said that the official Jirga returned to Peshawar following the conclusion of a two-day visit to Kurram.

On November 24, at least 12 more lost live in clashes between two groups in Kurram.

According to police reports, the clashes occurred in the villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram, where armed individuals set fire to several houses, leaving many innocent women, children, and elderly people dead.

In separate clashes in Lower Kurram, the death toll reached 45, when a passenger van came under firing.

The incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in the death of 38 on the spot and several injured in critical condition initially.

The spokesperson of DPO Kurram stated that the Deputy Commissioner and DPO have reached the spot of incident. The SHO Yar Muhammad said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.