Kurram clashes tool hits 88 as skirmishes go on

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The death toll in Kurram firing hit 88 as skirmishes in different areas of the district went on.

According to police and hospital sources, fresh clashes were reported in the Bagan and Alizai areas of the district, claiming two lives and injuring 19 others.

Meanwhile, another November 21 vehicle attack injured succumbed, taking the death toll to 50.

Two more people from both sides have been killed and 19 injured in the latest firing incidents, while another injured person.

For the past four days, 111 people sustained injuries in the gunfights across the district.

The authorities have closed the Peshawar Main Highway and suspended internet and mobile services in the area.

All educational institutions have also been closed and the Kohat Education Board has also postponed the FA and FSC exams.

A provincial government delegation, comprising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Law Minister Aftab Alam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Kohat commissioner, and other high-ups, met with the local chieftains.

The local leaders demanded the government ensure foolproof security for the main highway.

On Saturday, the relatives of the victims raised the demand for a transparent inquiry and stepped up efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

“A transparent inquiry of this incident should be carried out,” said Hayat Abbas Najafi, one of the mourners in Parachinar.

“We call on the government as well as security institutions that Parchinar, which is a great part of Pakistan, should be saved from sectarianism and should be provided safety and security.”

Sajjad Hussain, another mourner, said among those killed were infants as young as six months old and women.

“They were innocent passengers. What was their fault,” he asked.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a week after authorities reopened a key highway in the region.

In July and September, similar skirmishes killed dozens of people.