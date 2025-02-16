Kurram Families Desperate to Trace Victims of Libya Boat Tragedy

KURRAM, February 16, 2025 – Grief and uncertainty grip families in Parachinar, as 13 young men remain missing after a Libya-Italy boat tragedy last week. Relatives are struggling to get updates, despite the Foreign Office’s recent release of a list of those aboard the ill-fated vessel.

Among the missing are Saqlain Haider, Shoaib Hussain, Nusrat Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Syed Shahzad Hussain, Asif Ali, Musawar Hussain, Aswar Hussain, Abid, Syed Zeeshan, Musayyib Hussain, and Ashfaq Hussain. Families are making desperate efforts to contact authorities and survivors, but so far, no clear information has emerged.

Some survivors recall the harrowing ordeal, revealing that extreme cold and exhaustion claimed lives. Reports indicate the boat ran out of fuel just hours from Italy before a storm capsized it. Many who fell overboard were never seen again. Survivors formed a human chain and were rescued after seven hours of struggle.

Human traffickers remain at large, having collected Rs3.7 million from hopeful migrants, many of whom mortgaged their land or took loans. After the tragedy, the agents vanished, leaving families not only in mourning but also in financial ruin.

Local activists stress the need for job opportunities and strict action against human traffickers to prevent further tragedies. Many warn that unemployment and insecurity in Kurram continue to push young people toward dangerous migration routes.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur, a grieving family appeals for authorities to expedite efforts to return the body of Sirajuddin, a 27-year-old victim. His father, Muhammad Iqbal, urged officials to ease their pain by ensuring a swift handover.

Source: Dawn