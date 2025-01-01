Kurram: Grand jirga finally strikes peace deal

F.P. Report

KOHAT: The three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the situation in Kurram has successfully concluded, with both parties signing an agreement, according to Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan.

According to reports, Malik Sawab Khan stated that the issues have been resolved, and concerns have largely been addressed. The agreement will be officially announced at the Peshawar Governor House.

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee. Malik Sawab Khan further explained that delays in signing the agreement occurred due to the absence of some members, while Jirga member Abdullah Khan noted that a few members were unable to attend due to other commitments.

According to Abdullah Khan, after the agreement is fully signed, its implementation will begin. A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons.

Abdullah Khan added that bunkers and fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri will be dismantled. Furthermore, all roads and routes, including the Tal-Parachinar Road, will be reopened for public use.

Earlier, after a two-day hiatus, the grand Jirga, aims to address the collection of arms, demolition of bunkers, and reopening of routes in Kurram, resumed in Kohat.

The grand Jirga was bringing together tribal elders to discuss key issues affecting the Kurram region as six tribes had agreed to sign an agreement in line with the Apex Committee’s decision.

However, the Turi tribe emphasised the need to reopen routes first. Meanwhile, a sit-in protest by six tribes in Bagan Bazaar has entered its fifth day.

The protesters were demanding the reopening of routes to alleviate the shortage of food and other essential items.

Similarly, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Muhammad Ali Saif said that a consensus reached between the two tribes to bring lasting peace in Kurram district

Barrister Saif, while providing details on the ongoing peace talks on Sunday, told the media that the jirga would be convened again on Tuesday after the forum, via mutual consultation, decided to grant two days’ time to one of the parties who asked for more time for further discuss with its leaders on few points.

Jalal Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman Association and member of the peace jirga told the media that all demands and proposals put forward had been accepted and the Turi Bangash tribe has signed the agreement.