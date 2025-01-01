Kurram incident wouldn’t affect peace deal: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information adviser, has said that an incident in Kurram district will not affect the peace agreement.

“We could not share the details for now that who are the accused and to whom they belong,” provincial official said. Muhammad Ali Saif said, “This is sensitive information, we will share the details after completion of the investigation.” He said, the roads will be opened after issuance of security clearance.

It is to be mentioned here that after a peace deal between the warring tribes in Kurram region and it was decided to open the roads, militants opened fire on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, injuring him and some security personnel. According to reports two militants involved in the attack on DC Kurram have been arrested. The militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram, police said. Sources revealed that the arrested militants have also been nominated in the FIR of the firing incident on the DC.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months. The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

Meanwhile, following a direct attack on a convoy carrying relief goods to Parachinar, which left Deputy Commissioner Javed Mehsud and six others injured, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a series of stringent security measures for restoration of peace and law and order in Kurram tribal district.

The firing on a peaceful convoy carrying relief goods from Thall to Parachinar on January 4, has drawn widespread condemnation from civil society, politicians, journalists, religious leaders and tribal elders that termed it an attempt to sabotage peace efforts in Kurram.

The life attempt assault, which took place at Bagan area in Lower Kurram on Parachinar-Thall Road, has escalated tensions in the area, prompting high-level government officials to convene an emergency meeting in Kohat that took a number of key decisions for restoration of public order. In a bid to restore peace and security in the restive Kurram, the government of KP has promised to take decisive action, with strict security measures aimed at both bringing those responsible to justice and preventing further violence in the restive region bordering close to Afghanistan.

An official statement issued by the KP government has revealed that a high-level meeting of Govt authorities at Kohat held last night resolved to name the attackers and their facilitators in an FIR. The culprits would face charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) and that additionally, those arrested will be added to the Scheduled IV list, which includes individuals deemed to be threats to national security.

The KP government has also made it clear that tribal elders of both parties, who signed the peace agreement will be held accountable for the attack on the peaceful convoy including DC Kurram. The tribal and jirga elders have been instructed to cooperate with authorities of KP Govt and hand over the perpetrators of the January 4 assault, otherwise strict action was on card at the incident place.

Should the elders fail to comply, the government would be left with no other option but to directly arrest the culprits, and severe administrative actions would be enforced on critical routes such as the Thall-Parachinar and Torawrai-Shahsu roads. Furthermore, the government has threatened to halt all assistance and financial aid to the area in question in case of noncooperation. In addition to the above measures, the government will take strong action against any officials found to be inciting sectarianism and fanning violence besides provocation speeches.

A potential operation in the affected area is being considered if the accused are not handed over to the authorities by the tribal and jirga elders forthwith. Strict enforcement of security protocols, such as curfews on Thall-Parachinar during movement of convoys and designation of armed individuals as terrorists, is also on cards.

As the KP government is determined to restore peace in the region and impement the recent KP Apex Committee decisions, the officials emphasized that the violence witnessed in Kurram during this difficult period cannot be tolerated further. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former Inspector General of Police, stressed that a clearance operation in Bagan was imminent unless the tribal elders and peace negotiators ensured the handover of the real culprits to Govt.