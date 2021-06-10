KUST holds international training on Turkish modern bee hives in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KOHAT: Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) organized three days international beekeeping training on “Recent Advances in Apiculture and Domestication of Turkish Modern Bee Hives in Pakistan”. In this training, multiple organization and institutions participated in different context. Apart from Tika Foundation local young researchers, professional, beekeepers, industrialists, and associations related to honey bee business participated in the training.

This training was organized with collaboration of Tikka Turkish Foundation and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Honeybee Research Institute (HBRI), ORIC KUST, and Department of Zoology from June 8 – 10, 2021.

The Chief Organizer of the training was Dr. Syed Ishtiaq Anjum. He highlighted the potential of honey bee production of the region and overall objective of the training. In the inaugural session, Prof. Dr. Tasleem Hussain (Pro Vice Chancellor) welcomed all the participants and explained the importance of the training. Zia Ullah Bangash (MPA) was the chief guest. The Chief guest appreciated the efforts of the University and all collaborating teams. He concluded that these efforts will bring economic prosperity in the region.

A number of experts shared their knowledge about honey, honey bee, and beekeeping. The experts were consisting of Professor Dr. Murad Ali Khan, Khild Rafique (Tika PARC), Professor Dr. Halil Yenynar, Kahranan Maras University Turkey, Professor Dr. Ivana Tiak Gajger, University of Zagreb Europe.

In the last day of the training, all the participants were gathered for roundtable discussion to share the proceedings and get maximum benefits of the training. The session was moderated by the honorable Vice Chancellor KUST, Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, where he was focused on collaboration opportunities among different departments and organizations working on honeybee research, bee fauna and forest, and honey production. The guest speaker of the roundtable, Mr. Gokhan UMAT (TIKA Head, Islamabad, Pakistan), appreciated the efforts of the University for providing such a high level platform of knowledge sharing. He shows his willingness and commitment for conducting these kinds of activities in the future.

The Vice Chancellor also expressed his views and importance of the training. He suggested for cooperation in multifaceted research projects particular among Pakistan and Turkish Universities in the future.

Finally, the Vice Chancellor thanked to all the participants and awarded certificates and shields among the participants. He also distributed hives among the local beekeepers.