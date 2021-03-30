KUST holds one day international workshop and poster competition

F.P. Report

KOHAT: Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) organized one day international workshop and national poster/model competition on “Environmental Health Issues and Food Security”. Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor KUST and Prof Dr. Shahid Niaz Khan, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences were the workshop patronage.

Dr. Muhammad Dawood Khan, Associate Professor and Chairman Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering was the chief organizer of the event. The event aimed at ‘Environmental Health issues and Food Security’ since the industrial, agricultural and technological endeavors have effected the overall health status of bio-spheric components (air, soil, water) of our earth.

The workshop helped students and participants to know about the current environmental health issues in the world, to know about the overall impact of ill environment on global food security, discussed strategies regarding up gradation of environmental health and food sustainability and also understand about the impact of various environmental and genetic issues on food security issues.

For poster and model presentation/competition, the organizing committee set themes having directly or indirectly influence on global food security that includes climate change, waste generation, collection and minimization, waste to energy, COVID-19 management post era issue, pesticides and plastic pollution, environment, and genetics, biofertilizers, biodiversity and habitat loss.

The event (presentations) was live on virtual link and experts and participants from all over the world were connected to share their experiences and knowledge. The resource persons for the workshop were Dr. Malik Tahir Hayat, Assistant Prof. Dept. of Environmental Sciences, Abbottabad Campus, COMSATS University, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Research Fellow at Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovations (QAAFI), Sydney, Australia, Dr. Shams Ali Baig, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Dr. Muhammad Dawood, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Dr. Muhammad Israr Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Kohat. The chief organizer of the event thanked ORIC KUST, BioGene Labs & Diagnostics and World Wide Scientific SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SERVICE for sponsoring this event.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor KUST told that agricultural land expansions (since 1700) and technological innovations (since 1930s) has resulted in more calorie production per capita. However this success has come at a great cost and that is global environmental degradation and agriculture seems to be the major cause. Also, among large section of population there persists malnutrition resulting in new epidemics on the rise.

The Vice Chancellor told that the World Health Organization (WHO) has singled out health’s concerns for developing countries which include “poor water quality, availability and sanitation; vector borne diseases; poor ambient and indoor air quality; toxic substances and global environmental change.”

Other WHO goals focuses on improving food and water security and restoring thriving ecosystems. These are some of the research challenges globally that needs attention and addressing them will promote development, increase lifespan and reduce poverty.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan Congratulated Prof. Dr. Shahid Niaz (Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences), Dr. Muhammad Dawood Khan (Chief Organizer of the event) and his team for successfully organizing this event and appreciated the active role of ORIC KUST.

He also thanked experts, key note speakers and participants from all over the world who participated and shared their valuable experiences and knowledge that will be very helpful for the young researchers and students.