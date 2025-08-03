KUWAIT (Reuters): Kuwait Finance Minister Nora Al-Fassam has resigned from her position, state news agency Kuna reported on Monday, without giving reasons for her resignation.
Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, who is the electricity, water and renewable energy minister, will serve as acting minister of finance, Kuna said.
Kuwait finance minister resigns, state news agency says
KUWAIT (Reuters): Kuwait Finance Minister Nora Al-Fassam has resigned from her position, state news agency Kuna reported on Monday, without giving reasons for her resignation.