Kuwait suspends flights from Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (ODGCA) Monday suspended direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA reported.

The DGCA, in a statement, said the residents of these countries must spend 14 days in another country before heading to Kuwait.

However, the decision taken by the Gulf state’s cabinet does not restrict cargo flights from entering the country. “The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities, considering the contagion status in such high-hazard countries,” KUNA said.

The development comes after UAE said it would from Wednesday suspend the entry of all travellers, including transit passengers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka amid the COVID pandemic.

The UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, has already suspended flights from India, as coronavirus cases in the country spiked to global records.

The surge has spilled into Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Pakistan is also struggling to contain the third wave of infections.

Flights from and through the UAE and heading to the four countries will be exempt, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.