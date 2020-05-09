Kuwaiti and GCC artists create online gallery to promote solidarity during COVID-19

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Artists from Kuwait and other GCC countries have created a gallery on Instagram showing their depiction of the psychological effects of coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported.

National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters launched the “Kuwait is Our Home” to display the works of 22 artists online.

The artwork highlighted joyful and optimistic moments to spread positivity among viewers.

“Art has long been a form of expression, sometimes used to shed a positive light and hope on widescale humanitarian crises, such as war and pandemics,” Secretary General Kamel Al-Abduljalil said.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)