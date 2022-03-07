MOSCOW (TASS): Biola-boratories in Lviv worked with plague, anthrax and brucellosis pathogens, in Kharkov and Poltava – with diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery pathogens. This was stated by Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the RF Armed Forces.

“Analysis of acts of destruction shows the work with the pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis in the Lviv biological laboratory, pathogens of diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery in laboratories in Kharkov and Poltava,” he said.

As Kirillov clarified, more than 320 containers were destroyed in Lviv: 232 containers with the causative agent of leptospirosis, 30 with tularemia, 10 with brucellosis, 5 with plague. “The nomenclature and excess amount of biopathogens testify to the work carried out within the framework of military biological programs,” he stressed.

According to the head of the RKhBZ troops, curators from the Pentagon understand that if these collections get to Russian experts, then with a high degree of probability a violation by Ukraine and the United States of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons will be confirmed. “Namely, work to enhance the pathogenic properties of microorganisms using synthetic biology methods. Only this can explain the haste with which the liquidation was carried out,” he said.

Kirillov said that a network of more than 30 biological laboratories has been formed on the territory of Ukraine, the customer of the work is the Threat Reduction Agency under the US Department of Defense. ABOUT

“The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly drawn attention to the military biological programs that are being implemented by the Pentagon in the post-Soviet space. Including on the territory of Ukraine, a network has been formed that includes more than 30 biological laboratories, wh-ich can be divided into research and sanitary-epidemiological ones,” he said. Kirillov. According to him, a company affiliated with the military department, primarily Black and Veatch, is involved in the implementation of projects.

According to Kirillov, the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine and the US-led program to “re-form” the Ukrainian healthcare system have led to an uncontrollable increase in the incidence of especially dangerous infections.

“At the same time, the activities of biological laboratories, whose activity we have been observing since 2014, and the progr-am of the so-called reform of the Ukrainian healthcare system being implemented by the United States have led to an uncontrollable increase in the incidence of especially dangerous and economically significant infections,” Kirillov said at a briefing based on the results of the analysis of documents related to military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the head of the RCHBZ troops, an increase in the number of cases of rubella, diphtheria, and tuberculosis is recorded on the territory of Ukraine. “The incidence of measles has increased by more than 100 times. The World Health Organization has declared Ukraine a country at high risk of a polio outbreak,” he stressed.

Kirillov said that Ukraine, under the pretext of testing anti-covid drugs, sent several thousand patient serum samples to the United States, primarily those belonging to the “Slavic ethnic group.”

“Under the pretext of testing means for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infection, several thousand samples of patients’ serum, primarily belonging to the Slavic ethnic group, were taken from Ukraine to the Walter Reed Research Institute of the US Army,” he said.

Kirillov said that an emergency curtailment of biological programs is being carried out on the territory of Ukraine.

“The Office of the Chief of the RCB Protection Tro-ops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation constantly analyzes the biological situation on the territory of Ukraine. According to our data, there is an emergency curtailment of biological programs,” he said.

As Kirillov noted, the analyzed documents confirm that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine set the task from February 24 to completely destroy the bioagents in the laboratories.

“At the same time, an analysis of the instruction to laboratory officials indicates that the procedure for liquidating collections is aimed at their irretrievable destruction,” he informed. “To all appearances, everything necessary to continue the implementation of the military biological program has already been taken out of the territory of Ukraine.”

On February 21, Putin, in response to the requests of the Donbass republics and after the appeal of the State Duma deputies, sign-ed decrees recognizing the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR. Early on the m-orning of February 24, Russia launched a military special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. According to Putin, it is also necessary to carry out the denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

