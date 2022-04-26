“Kyiv seeks to draw Moldova and Transnistria into conflict”

Irina Alksnis

Right now, in these very hours, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is making the most difficult decision in his life and a fateful decision for his country.

Due to a series of attacks on authorities and infrastructure facilities in the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, a red level of terrorist threat has been introduced. Roadblocks are set up at the entrances to cities. Schools have been switched to a remote mode of operation, mass events on Victory Day have been cancelled.

According to the PMR law enforcement agencies, the attack against the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol was carried out by three unidentified persons who arrived from the territory of Ukraine. Other attacks are also associated with this.

As a source in the government circles of the unrecognized republic commented on the situation, “Kyiv seeks to draw Moldova and Transnistria into the conflict.”

Indeed, the Ukrainian special services are almost certainly the perpetrators and – very likely – the organizers of the attacks. But we can confidently say that completely different forces acted as the inspirer of what was happening.

It is significant that the attacks in Transnistria began just a few hours after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin paid a visit to Kiev.

While Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, for the United States what is happening is a NATO war against our country, in which the Ukrainian army and special services act as proxy troops.

And this war is not developing at all the way the West would like. Russia grinds the most combat-ready and motivated parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, fuel reserves, military infrastructure and weapons are being destroyed throughout Ukraine. In general, the task of demilitarizing Ukraine is being carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in the mode of an asphalt skating rink – unhurried, but inexorable.

The West, which hoped to draw Moscow into a long, exhausting conflict of attrition, with heavy losses, found that its resources could be the first to run out. The imposed sanctions are hitting the European and overseas economies more and more painfully every day, while the Russian one is much more cheerful.

The supply of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the effective work of the Russian army to destroy them revealed the unpleasant problem of a shortage of weapons, not only in Ukraine itself, but also in the West. Existing stocks are used up too quickly, warehouses are being emptied, and enterprises have been unable to produce new batches of weapons at the required speed.

In general, the safety margin and reserves of the West are shrinking, and the desired results are not even close to visible. At the same time, Ukraine is far from the only hot spot on the planet that the United States is relying on as a tool to weaken geopolitical opponents. In particular, on the other side of the world, Taiwan is waiting in the wings.

It is not surprising that Western strategists have a desire to “open a second front for Russia.”

Transnistria, a narrow strip of land sandwiched between Moldova and Ukraine, is indeed doomed without Russia’s help. In the event of a full-scale military operation against the PMR, neither the armed forces of the republic nor the Russian peacekeepers stationed there will be able to offer serious resistance. The situation is reminiscent of the one that developed before 08/08/08, with the difference that Russia is connected with South Ossetia by the Roki Tunnel, and Ukraine separates from the PMR, which itself can take part in the aggression against the unrecognized republic.

That’s just the last circumstance does not affect the inevitable response of Russia in the event of such a development of events. Actually, this is exactly what was said in the comments of the Foreign Ministry, which expressed the hope that Moscow would not have to intervene in resolving the situation – that is, if necessary, there would be intervention.

So now a lot depends on the leadership of Moldova. At the moment, pro-Western forces are in power there, and Maia Sandu can be considered a downright refined product of the Western system of training personnel for the post-Soviet elites. There is no doubt that Chisinau is currently under severe pressure from the West, which is pushing for a “solution of the Transnistrian problem” by military means.

It’s just one thing to promote a pro-European and pro-NATO agenda in your country, the most progressive values and support the military policy of the EU and the USA somewhere in remote regions of the globe, and it’s quite another thing to know for sure that as a result of your decision your own country will turn into a field fight. And not potentially someday, in an unknown number of years, but immediately and guaranteed. Illustrative material, as it looks in reality, is currently generously provided by Ukraine.

And all this only because your patrons need to rekindle the conflict over Transnistria, which has long since died out and cooled down, in order to solve completely different, much larger tasks. And your country is just a bargaining chip for them, which it’s time to put into play.

It is with the realization of this fact that the Moldovan leadership, as well as the pro-Western governments of many other states, will now have to make decisions that will determine the future fate of these countries.

