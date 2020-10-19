Kyrgyz President Japarov hints he is not here temporarily, aims for constitutional changes

F.P Report

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s is indulging into political turmoil after new acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising.

The President has said he plans to run for a full term if the country amends its constitution to allow it. A nationalist opposition person, had been serving a sentence for attempting to kidnap a political opponent, Japarov was freed from prison with the help of his followers during violent protests which followed a disputed parliamentary election on October 4, 2020. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named him prime minister last week and Jeenbekov confirmed him before quitting, local news agencies reported.

The news agency reported that Japarov coming into power is being backed by Russia, which indicated its support for his cabinet. The uprising was the third popular revolt to topple a president in Kyrgyzstan since 2005. Additionally, Japarov’s new aspirations can cause complicated problems for him by putting him in rift with the political parties that brought him to power, these political parties which had backed him only as an interim leader to chart a path out of a political crisis which followed a disputed election.

The news agencies reported that, Japarov talked to local media saying that, “Parliament is currently preparing amendments to laws governing presidential and parliamentary elections.” “If I am able to run as a result of those amendments, I will do so.”

The news agencies divulge that experts say as prime minister and acting head of state, Japarov must now oversee a rerun of the parliamentary election as well as a vote for a new president. Dates for both votes have yet to be set. Amending the constitution could require a referendum. Last week, the President Japarov named his closest ally Kamchybek Tashiyev head of state security.

He has also published a long-term programme giving a clear indication that Japarov plans to become more than a momentary leader. While giving interview to a Russian news channel, Japrarov stated that it would remain Bishkek’s No.1 ally and ruled out the revision of any bilateral deals. It should be noted that, Kyrgyzstan borders China and hosts a Russian air base. Japarov reaffirmed that, “Our ties with Russia are multifaceted and we cannot be distant from Russia in terms of geopolitics, or military cooperation, or economy.”