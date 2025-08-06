Kyrgyzstan enacts media law despite rights concerns

BISHKEK (Reuters) : Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a controversial media law that expands government control over independent outlets, despite criticism from journalists and rights groups.

The law requires all media, including online platforms, to register with authorities and limits foreign ownership to 35%. Critics say it could be used to silence dissent and stifle press freedom.

Japarov also recently approved penalties for spreading “false information”, introducing fines of up to 65,000 soms ($740) for media outlets. Rights groups have warned the measures violate international standards on freedom of expression.

Kyrgyzstan, once seen as a relative haven for press freedom in Central Asia, has witnessed a sharp decline in media independence in recent years amid arrests, legal pressure, and the closure of critical outlets.