Kyrgyzstan on brink of revolt after post-election protests

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister indicating President Sooronbay Jeenbekov could be losing control over the country.

Opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan have seized several government buildings in the country’s capital, freed the ex-president from jail and announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, indicating President Sooronbay Jeenbekov could be losing control over the country.

People protest against the results of a parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek on October 5, 2020 (AFP)

Public rallies started in several cities across Kyrgyzstan on Monday night as thousands of people protested the results of a parliamentary election.

Early on Tuesday, around 2,000 protesters broke into the government and security headquarters to free a former president from custody.

Jeenbekov described their actions as a bid by some political forces to seize power illegally, but said the authorities did not rule out holding another vote as public rallies started in several cities across the country.

Protesters demanded that the vote results be cancelled and the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday it would consider their request, local news website 24.kg reported.

People protest against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 5, 2020. (AP)

Kyrgyz White House on fire

Burnt out cars littered Bishkek, the capital, on Tuesday morning after protesters took control of the main government building, known as the White House, which briefly caught fire before emergency services put out the blaze.

Debris from in side, including government papers, and office furniture, was strewn outside after protesters ransacked parts of it.

Opposition supporters hit the streets of the capital Bishkek Monday evening to demand the resignation of pro-Russian Jeenbekov and a re-run of Sunday’s poll.

One person has been killed and 590 wounded in the clashes, the government said.

Police used water cannon, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to force their way through the gates of the building.

People try to storm the gate into the government headquarters during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. (AP)

Protesters then broke into the headquarters of State Committee on National Security and freed former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term this year on corruption charges after falling out with Jeenbekov, his successor.

Opposition groups took over several more buildings, including the mayor’s office, and appointed their own acting head of national security, acting prosecutor general and a commandant of Bishkek although it was unclear how much actual power they wielded.

People protesting the results of a parliamentary vote gather by a bonfire in front of the seized main government building, known as the White House, in Bishkek, on October 6, 2020. (AFP)

Police ordered ‘not to shed blood’

Jeenbekov said on Tuesday he had ordered security forces not to use firearms and “not to shed blood”.

Adil Turdukuov, an activist and ally of Atambayev who witnessed the release said the ex-leader was freed “without force or use of any weapons” and that national security officials had not attempted to halt protesters.

“They surrendered,” he added.

Footage posted on social media showed Atambayev, 64, greeting supporters after he left jail, where he was serving an 11-year-sentence for his role in the illegal release of a mob boss.

Former President of #Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev getting released by protestors from the local KGB prison after protestors reject election results. – #Bishkek



pic.twitter.com/oIOzQHQzYr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 6, 2020

Governors resign

Several provincial governors have resigned, according to local media reports.

Local media reported that public rallies began on Tuesday in several provincial centres, most of them anti-government, while Jeenbekov’s supporters gathered in the southern city of Osh, where his brother Asylbek Jeenbekov called for unity and order.

Protesters push a burning trash can towards riot police during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. (AP)

Political volatility

The Central Asian country of 6.5 million has a history of political volatility.

In the past 15 years, two of its presidents have been toppled by revolts.

Atambayev was once close with his successor Jeenbekov, but the pair fell out shortly after the 61-year-old won the country’s last presidential election in 2017.

Both men are viewed as loyal allies of Russia, whose strategic position in the country is likely to remain unaffected despite the unrest.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin tried to broker a peace between the pair last year but could not prevent Atambayev’s arrest.

People protest against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek on October 5, 2020. (AFP)

