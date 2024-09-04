Kyrgyzstan removes IE of Afghanistan from banned groups list

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has expressed its approval of Kyrgyzstan’s recent decision to remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from its banned groups lists.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country praised the Kyrgyz government’s action, which specifically removed the “Taliban Movement” from its list of banned entities. the statement characterized this decision as a significant step forward, highlighting it as a demonstration of mutual respect and recognition between nations.

The statement underscored that Kyrgyzstan’s move aligns with similar actions taken by other countries, reflecting a growing political understanding of the Islamic Emirate both regionally and globally.

This development comes amid reports that a proposal to remove the Islamic Emirate from Russia’s blacklist has been submitted to President Vladimir Putin. Observers anticipate that Russia may soon follow suit, further signaling a shift in international perspectives regarding the Islamic Emirate.