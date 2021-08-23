Kyrgyzstan restricts visa for Afghans

BISHKEK (TASS): The K-yrgyz authorities have int-roduced a temporary restri-ction on the issuance of vi-sas for citizens of Afghan-istan in connection with the socio-political events taki-ng place in this country. Th-is was announced on Monday by Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that, taking into account the unstable military-political situation in Afghanistan, in order to avoid the penetration of undesirable persons into the territory of the Ky-rgyz, as well as the mass e-ntry of asylum seekers, te-mporary restrictions have been introduced on issuing visas to citizens of Afgha-nistan, in addition to issuing diplomatic and service visas,” the message says.