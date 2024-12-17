Kyrgyzstan’s president dismisses prime minister, RIA reports

(Reuters) : Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed the prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in the presidential administration.

There was no further detail on why Japarov, who has headed the government since 2021, might have been dismissed and who would replace him.

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country in Central Asia and a former Soviet Republic, has gone through significant political and social instability since its independence in 1991.

It’s economy depends heavily on remittances from millions of migrant labourers working in Russia, which make up a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to United Nations data.