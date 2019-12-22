La Liga leaders Barcelona beat Alaves 4-1

BARCELONA (Agencies): Reigning Spanish La Liga champs Barcelona beat Deportivo Alaves 4-1 on Saturday in order to maintain their lead in the league.

In their 18th league match on Saturday at home in the Camp Nou, Barcelona opened up a three-point lead, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal.

On Wednesday, Barcelona drew 0-0 with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in El Clasico.

Leaders Barcelona have 39 points while Real Madrid, closely following at second spot with 36 points, will face Athletic Bilbao at home at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

