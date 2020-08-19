Laal Singh Chaddha trailer could become the most disliked video after Sadak 2

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on Christmas this year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the film will now release on Christmas in 2021.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan was trending on Twitter but for all negative reasons. He had recently jetted off to Turkey to complete the shoot of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and met Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on an official visit in Istanbul. But fans did not like him meeting the Turkish first lady. Fans criticised the actor for meeting the first lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan. They were all disappointed with this meeting and called Aamir Khan ‘an epitome of hypocrisy’. The reason for this disappointment was this time when the relation between India and Turkey are strained. After Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year, the relationship between Turkey and India had deteriorated.